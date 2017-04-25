Cleveland Man Facing Felony Charges

A Cleveland man is in Jefferson County Court Tuesday facing felony charges for possession of drugs, trafficking drugs and weapons under disability.

The Jefferson County Drug Task Force says they arrested 43-year-old Shawn Rias during a drug bust back in January.

Task Force members said they have video of Rias allegedly selling drugs on camera. Officials also said they allegedly found cocaine, heroin, and a gun at Rias' home.

His trial is still happening, 7News will keep you updated on the results.