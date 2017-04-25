6th Annual Oil and Gas Expo in Belmont County

Hundreds of businesses gather at the Carnes Center for the 6th annual Gas and Oil Expo starting Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

Tuesday night people had a chance to hear from three speakers involved in the oil and gas community, along with see a few of the booths. The public will have a chance to view all of the booths, but as for why it's so important for them to learn more about the oil and gas companies.

"We also knew that this play was going to be important too, and we wanted people to get comfortable with it," Belmont County Port Authority Executive Director Larry Merry told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro. "The only way you can get comfortable with it is by being educated about it."

In Belmont County they have the Ethane Cracker plant potentially coming, but Merry says the oil and gas company is more than even that.

The expo begins Wednesday from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Carnes Center, and admission is free.