Booking Summer Vacation on a Budget

It's almost time to plan those summer family vacations, but at times that can be quite expensive.

7News spoke with Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel about what trip a family can take that is both fun and can save you money.

They tell 7News the first place to go is central Florida with the Disney Parks and Universal Studios.

Second best vacation is simply just taking a cruise to a dream location, but those aren't the only options.

"Maybe the all-inclusive resorts in those three areas: Mexico, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Some of these resorts are more in-tune with families and we can kind of help direct you in that area. We've had a number of group trips in the last 10 years out to areas like Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Yosemite; there's just a lot to do out there," said Bill Bryson from Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel.

Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel said they can assist all families with travel interest.