AEP Ohio Proposing To Raise Fixed Customer Charge

If you're an AEP Ohio customer your bill could soon be rising. AEP Ohio is proposing to raise the fixed customer charge to $10 a month.

This proposed charge will only affect AEP Ohio customers.

During a public utilities commission meeting in Columbus, many faith leaders said low and fixed income customers can't afford it and that it doesn't encourage conversation.

"This fixed rate increase that goes across the board regardless of a person's ability to pay is totally unjust," said Rev. Lynda Smith.

AEP said they need the hike and it will be offset by decreases in other monthly charges. While no decisions have been made, people at last night's hearing said they want AEP to come up with another way around this increase.

We will continue to keep you updated on how this could effect local customers in Ohio.