Juvenile Held Without Bond After Home Invasion

UPDATE 12:34 p.m.:

The juvenile arrested after a home invasion on Wheeling Island is currently being held at the Ronald C. Mulholland Center.

According to Juvenile Referee of the Ohio County Circuit Court Harry Radcliffe, the suspect is being held without bond.

The 17-year-old male was arrested for attempted robbery and malicious assault on Thursday.

Stay with 7News for more updates.

-------------

UPDATE 3:40:

According to Chief Shawn Schwertfeger at a press release held by Wheeling PD, officials have caught and arrested the suspect involved in an overnight home invasion on Wheeling Island on April 26 at a North Huron Street house.

Chief Schwertfeger reported that the suspect was a 17-year-old male, who was arrested for attempted robbery and malicious assault.

According to new information provided by Wheeling Police, it was concluded that no gunshots were fired and that the victim was hit in the head with a handgun during the robbery.

BREAKING: Chief Schwertfeger says they have caught the suspect who broke into a home on Wheeling Island and shot the home owner. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/kxwQ7h0AsT — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) April 27, 2017

The charges for the individual include two counts of attempted robbery, one count of burglary, and one count of malicious assault.

Police will not release the suspects name according to W. Va. state law. He was arrested Thursday afternoon, and will be detained in the juvenile detention center in Wheeling.

Given the circumstances, officials believe that the juvenile may be tried as an adult.

“Our patrol officers and detectives did an outstanding job investigating this case in a timely manner. To identify a suspect within 24 hours and have them in custody within 36 hours is outstanding police work. My appreciation also goes beyond the walls of the Wheeling PD - especially to the residents of Wheeling Island who did their part by providing tips and valuable information,” said Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger.

Stay with 7News as updates continue.

------------

Wheeling Police are still searching for the suspect in the overnight home invasion that started as a burglary and turned into a shooting.

One victim, Billie Mae Tedesco, is calling her experience a nightmare after an unknown man stormed into her Wheeling Island home, pointed a gun in her face and asked her where the money was.

"I was just waiting any second he's going to blow this gun, he's going to shoot my face off. You know like right here almost touching my nose and he told me he says where's the money, where's the money, and I'm frantic and I don't know what to do or say," said Billie Mae Tedesco, homeowner and victim.

She said she's thankful her son was actually outside letting out the dog, he heard the commotion and came up the stairs and the suspect pointed the gun at him and told him to get out.

Then Billie's daughter heard from downstairs and called the police, and that's when the suspect ran.

"Ran in a northbound direction across North Huron to an alley that runs parallel to North Huron and North Wabash got into a silver vehicle and fled the scene," said Sgt.Gregg McKenzie, Wheeling Police Detectives.

Billie said she didn't get a look at his face and could only see his eyes and nose. Police are describing him as a 6" to 6'2" man about 250 pounds wearing all black, a hoodie, toboggan and bandana covering his face.

"You hear this stuff all the time and you never think something like this is going to happen to you," said Tedesco.

Right now, investigators don't believe the attack was random, but they said they need help from the public to find the suspect.

"This is unacceptable it really is, there are good people here and they don't deserve this kind of treatment we are going to do our best to locate the suspect and make an arrest," said McKenzie.

Billie said she's scared to sleep in her own house now, and will be looking over her shoulder everywhere she goes, but she said she does feel lucky to be alive.

"Thank God is right, I just hope everything else is going to be OK, I you know, saying my prayers,that's all I can do right now," said Tedesco.

Police have not released the name of the victim who is Billie Mae Tedesco's friend.

Her injuries are non life threatening and to her head, but we've learned she's since been taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown for observation.

The suspect will be facing wanton endangerment and burglary charges.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wheeling Island around 4:40 a.m. on North Huron Street.



According to a detective there was a woman in the house. She told police a man came into her house and shot her.



The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



The intruder was reportedly wearing a black toboggan and bandanna covering his face. Standing about 6 feet tall.

He ran out of the house in an unknown direction.

Police say this shooting does not appear to be random, more intentional. They do not believe there is a threat to the public right now.



Police are investigating. We'll keep you updated as more information is released.