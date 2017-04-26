Sewer Gas Problem Solved, Preschool Back In Session In Bellaire

The Indian Run Learning Center has re-opened.

The 60 preschoolers and their teachers had to evacuate the building on Tuesday when there was a strong odor of sewer gas.

Today they've discovered the cause.

Village Administrator Scott Porter says two toilets that had been taken out of service were supposed to be filled with water at all times to prevent sewer gas from backing up into the building.

He says those toilets had been allowed to go dry, allowing the gas to enter.

The problem has been corrected.