Sewer Gas Problem Solved, Preschool Back In Session In Bellaire - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Sewer Gas Problem Solved, Preschool Back In Session In Bellaire

Posted: Updated:
By D.K. Wright, Digital Journalist
Connect

The Indian Run Learning Center has re-opened.

The 60 preschoolers and their teachers had to evacuate the building on Tuesday when there was a strong odor of sewer gas.

Today they've discovered the cause.

Village Administrator Scott Porter says two toilets that had been taken out of service were supposed to be filled with water at all times to prevent sewer gas from backing up into the building.

He says those toilets had been allowed to go dry, allowing the gas to enter.

The problem has been corrected.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.