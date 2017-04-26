Municipal Court Joins in on Closing Club 106 for One Year

Steubenville Municipal Court has joined in with the decision to close down Club 106 for one year.

In March, Jefferson County Common Pleas Court Judge Michelle Miller declared the Club a public nuisance after years of concerns about violence, illegal drug activity and liquor violations.

On Monday, Derek Smith, owner of Club 106, reached an agreement with Steubenville Municipal Court on several charges as well.

Assistant County Prosecutor Stephen Lamatrice confirmed that Smith plead no contest to two counts of keeper of an illegal bar and one count of illegal sales of alcohol.

Smith faces three years of probation, but no jail time. He also has to pay $1,767 in fines.