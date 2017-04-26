Car Crashes Into Kruger Street Home

The Ohio County Sheriff's Department is investigating a car that crashed into a house on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at 208 Kruger Street.

The driver told police his foot got stuck under the gas pedal. He was taken to OVMC to be checked out.

No one was visibly injured, including an infant in the car. Police said everyone was wearing their seat belt.

Right now, it's not clear if any charges will be filed.