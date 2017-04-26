School Bus Accident in Belmont County

UPDATE:

According to Bridgeport Police Chief, Andy Klotz, there were no students transported to the hospital.

The bus driver and a person from the other vehicle did go to the hospital.

UPDATE:

Police continue to investigate, but initial findings indicate that a car coming off of Adams Avenue may have struck the school bus.

Some children and the bus driver have been transported to hospitals, but police believe the injuries are minor.

The investigation continues.

Just after 3 o'clock Wednesday afternoon, Belmont County 911 confirmed that officers were dispatched to a bus accident in the Bridgeport area.

The accident was reported to be in the area of Adams Avenue and Kirkwood Heights Road.

Officials believe there could be injuries, but those injuries are thought to be minor. Officials are still awaiting additional information from police on scene.

