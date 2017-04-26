Local High School Hosts Simulated Workplace Program Conference

John Marshall High School hosted a career and technical education conference today with the West Virginia State Superintendent, Associate Superintendent, and other educational leaders.

Guests were able to tour the school and learn more about its Simulated Workplace program.

John Marshall High School is in their second year with Simulated Workplace where students prepare for a career by transforming the classroom into a company.

If enrolled in a Simulated Workplace course, students are required to clock-in and clock-out, call off if they will not be in school, and wear uniforms.

Chief Officer of Career and Technical Education Dr. Kathy D'Antoni says students learn important technical skills, but also life skills like punctuality and work ethic.

"Technical skills will get you the job, but the soft skills let you keep the job. That's communication, problem solving, being able to show up to work on time, being drug-free. It's the soft skills that make the difference for an employer," said Dr. D'Antoni.

Some of the programs available at John Marshall include nursing, welding, agriculture, machine shop, and more.

Some programs, like welding, offer certifications, and many students are able to go to work right out of high school.