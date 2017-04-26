Wednesday's Child: Meet Sincear

If you are into sports, you may be the perfect match for April's Wednesday's Child, Sincear.

Sincear is nine years old, a student at Madison Elementary, and is looking for a mentor.

He is everything you would imagine a nine year old boy to be. He likes to play outside, video games, basketball, football, and pretty much any sport.

He says he would like an older guy to hang out with who can teach him more about the sports he loves and take him to games.

"[We could] go to Cavalier games and go to a Wheeling Park football game, sometimes go fishing and just take me to a gym and hang out and play basketball," suggests Sincear.

Sincear's favorite basketball player is Kyrie Irving, and he says if he could pick anyone in whole world to hang out with, it would be Odell Beckham.

With summer coming, he is looking forward to swimming in his grandma's pool and playing outside.

Above all, Sincear hopes his mentor will be his friend.

The Youth Mentoring Network is always in need of male mentors. If you or your family would like to mentor Sincear or another child, just call 304-218-2857.