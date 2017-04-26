Gas & Oil Expo Draws Huge Turnout In Exhibitors and Visitors

The gas and oil drilling boom that seemed to tail off several years ago in the Ohio Valley is now in a dramatic upswing.

An example of that is the Ohio Valley Regional Oil and Gas Expo in Belmont County.

"The campers are back, the motels are full, the restaurants are full," said Larry Merry, executive director of the Belmont County Port Authority. "The retail establishments are doing very well."

More than 120 booths, inside and outside the Carnes Center, testify to the upswing, along with 3,000 people coming through the doors.

New this year-- some four-legged pipeline workers whose strong point is their keen sense of smell.

"The dogs are trained to detect leaks in the oil and gas pipelines, down to a couple feet from the actual leak point," said Carla Wagner, of CDIS Pipeline K-9 Operations.

The University of Akron unveiled a big announcement.

"The big news is that we will be offering degree programs in Belmont County in the Fall of 2017," said Kelly Herold, assistant dean of the University of Akron.

They'll teach emergency management, Homeland Security and more.

Not every exhibitor had obvious ties to the drilling industry.

For instance, the Pittsburgh Pirates seemed an unlikely organization to see at a gas and oil expo.

"Oil and gas, different supply companies utilize our seats as business tools each year, whether that's bringing customers out one time each year or all 81 times each year," said Casey McGrath, account executive with the Pirates.

What they all had in common was free items being handed out--from hand sanitizer and lip balm to backpacks and ball caps.

"They want free stuff!" noted Ray Orin at the Team Automotive booth, "They don't really care about your display or how nice it looks. They want to see what you're going to give them. That's what gets their attention!"