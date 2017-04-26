With the weather warming up, West Virginia's Department of Transportation will begin maintenance on state highway projects.

The 2017 work zone safety campaign began today at the Capitol building featuring the slogan, "Just. Slow. Down. Work Zone Safety is in your hands." The department is urging all drivers to consider the safety of the workers in construction zones.

Since 2011 over 2,000 accidents have caused 607 injuries and 15 deaths of workers, which they believe is too much.

"People really aren't paying attention," said Gov.'s Highway Safety Program Director Bob Tipton. "They're driving too fast, they're on the phone, they're turning around/looking around for stuff, and fortunately I watch them because that's a behavior I'm supposed to be dealing with and they just need to drive."

Tipton went on to say that people need to be aware it's not just the construction workers in those zones you need to look out for.

There are also officers doing their jobs, cable people, along with oil and gas people digging the ditches. His number one point is people just have to focus on driving in those areas.