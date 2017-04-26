Woman Driving Wrong Way on Interstate to be Charged

UPDATE 4:07 p.m.:

The woman who was driving the wrong way, causing a number of accidents on I-70 in Belmont County on Wednesday will be charged.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said even though a medical condition caused Wanda Neptune to drive the wrong way, she is still being charged with driving the wrong way on the interstate.

Traffic was backed up for hours after the accident involving five vehicles.

Troopers said no one was seriously injured.

Traffic was backed up for about two hours, after two separate accidents on I-70 westbound by the Ohio Valley Mall Wednesday night.

The first accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Police said a black SUV was traveling on the wrong side of the highway, going East on the Westbound lanes, when the driver swiped another car.

A little further down the road, the same black SUV caused an accident involving four other vehicles, as well.

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene, but officers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said everyone has non-life-threatening injuries. Five people were transported to the hospital.

Police said it seemed like it was a medical issue that caused the driver to travel on the wrong side of the highway. They are in the process of interviewing the driver and will later determine if charges will be filed.

Everyone who was sent to the hospital was responsive at the time, according to police. Traffic was back to normal around 7:30 p.m.

