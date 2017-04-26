"Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" Held at West Liberty University

Students at one local college are joining the fight against domestic violence in a rather unique way.

On Wednesday, the Chi Beta Phi Fraternity at West Liberty University held a "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event on the campus quad.

It's part of a national movement intended to raise awareness about dating violence and domestic abuse.

Male students were invited to walk around the quad in high heels after donating at least $5.

Organizers say this cause can use all the attention it can get.

"It is absolutely imperative that we have students on college campuses becoming aware and helping us defeat dating violence, because college students are one of the highest risks in population or age groups that experience dating violence on campus," said Patricia Flannigan, the YWCA Family Violence Prevention Program Director.

Along with the walk, there were also information booths set up so anyone could stop and be informed about dating and domestic violence.

