Deadline Approaches to Protect Miners' Healthcare

Miners in Ohio and West Virginia are coming dangerously close to losing their healthcare. Senators representing the Ohio Valley are sure they'll be able to protect these "rights" retirees have earned.

"Their healthcare will be permanently taken care of; as they were promised, and as they worked for, and as their contracts stated it would be," said WV Senator Shelley Moore Capito. "It's the fair and right thing to do."

The deadline for the Miners Protection Act is just two days away, so republicans, democrats and close to 100 miners rallied on the Capitol lawn to push for the benefits they deserve.

"We're feeling very optimistic that a permanent fix for healthcare will be included in the package; we've worked really hard," Capito said.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin says the Senate side of the deal is done, but their waiting for the house to approve the plan and believes they've agreed with the Senate's plan. Along with President Donald Trump who told him,

"I want them to know how much I appreciate the work they do for America, I'm going to be there to help them. I said, 'Mr. President I'm going to need you to make a few phone calls make sure that Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan,'" Manchin told 7News. "I said that we've got all 48 democrats on the Senate side supporting it, and we just need to make sure that our friends on the Republican side."

The biggest issue they're coming across with getting the healthcare for miners approved is the funding for it. Manchin said they put together a deal that would work starting with the money from the Abandoned Mine Land which comes from every ton of a coal thats mined. If they choose against that, they've also proposed using the custom users fee which is a charge on all goods that are imported into the country.

"So, we have the pay force. We have found a way, an additional way, where there's money that can pay for this," said Manchin.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown gave a speech at the rally urging the importance, and fairness for politicians to give retired miners their healthcare.

"All of us have tax payer subsidized healthcare," Brown said. "And that any of us would have the gull to say, 'Well, we'll take the insurance for us, but sorry about widows, sorry about retired coal miners; we're not going to act.' Well, the fact is we need to be a country that values hard work."

The Senators agree there is no budging when it comes to this deal, there can be no more uncertainty for these miners and their families. They say it must be a permanent fix.

Senator Manchin says the deal should be done in the next day or so, but once that's resolved the miners pensions need to be next on their list.