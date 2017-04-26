School Employees Let Go After State Budget Cuts

Cuts are coming to one local school district. It was announced Wednesday that 25 employees of Brooke County Schools will be let go while 28 others will be transferred.

School officials said it all started with the recent cuts made to West Virginia's State Budget. Now, education funds are limited, which forced Brooke County Schools to let go of dozens of employees.

Wednesday night a dozen teachers, aides, and other school staff appeared before the Brooke County Board of Education to voice their concerns and to share their wishes of staying in the Brooke County School system. Even after several personnel hearings, the Board still had to make some cuts.

After a unanimous vote, 25 employees were cut and 28 will leave the county's school system. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Nicole Ennis says the board's decision was based on the uncertainty created by West Virginia's budget cuts.

"Because we are uncertain at this point of the state funding and the federal funding," said Ennis. "We have to adjust accordingly, and if we find out that we have received those funds, then we will be able to readjust with that staff. But at this time, because of the uncertainty, that's why we had to take these actions."

Dr. Ennis also said that Brooke County has been seeing a decline in school enrollment for the past several years, which is another reason why the county had to adjust.

One of these adjustments will be the combining of Wellsburg and Follansbee middle schools in 2018. School officials say the new middle school will not only cut costs for the county, but will also have more resources available for students.