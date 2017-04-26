Royalty Payments & the Court

Next Tuesday West Virginia's Supreme Court will have a "do-over" of a case involving money; potentially, a lot of money.

The West Virginia Royalty Owners Association invited landowners and anyone interested to hear about what could come as a result of the Court's re-hearing of a case involving post-production costs from oil and gas wells.

The have to decide whether oil and gas companies like EQT are allowed to deduct certain post-production costs from mineral rights owner's royalty payments. When that happens, sometimes, the landowners end up with negative payments on the minerals extracted from their land.

"West Virginia's kinda unique because we have this 'Tawney decision.' Pennsylvania's the opposite, for instance. You get to take those deductions unless it specifically prohibits those deductions," said Tom Huber, WV Royalty Owners Association VP. "This case is essentially an end-around the Tawney case it's a way to try to overturn the Tawney case, and make us more like Pennsylvania."

Huber went on to say if the West Virginia Supreme Court reverses it's previous decision, millions of dollars will flow out of the state and to places like Oklahoma City and Pittsburgh.