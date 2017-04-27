Holocaust Survivor to Speak in Ohio Valley

A survivor of the Holocaust will be visiting the Ohio Valley Thursday evening.

Aron Bielski was 11-years-old when he watched his parents get rounded up and hauled away in a truck by Nazis in what is now Belarus.

They were being transported to be murdered with 4,000 others in a massive grave.

Bielski acted as a scout and guide for a partisan group that worked to undermine German army aggressions in the area.

Bielski will tell his story at the Ohio County Library Thursday at 7 p.m.

It's free and open to the public.