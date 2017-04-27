West Virginia Supreme Court Upholds Zuccaro Murder Conviction

A convicted murderer from Brooke County has appealed his conviction in front of the West Virginia Supreme Court.

The court ruled the premeditated murder conviction against Rocco Zuccaro will stand.

The Supreme Court said the trial judge correctly denied the attempt by Zuccaro, of Burgettstown, to raise allegations that 30-year-old Jason Pratz sold guns and drugs, exposing him to unknown dangerous people who killed him.

Zuccaro was convicted of first-degree murder in the February 2013 killing of Pratz.

Zuccaro's attorney said the state did not have enough evidence to prove his client premeditated the attack.

In a statement released by the court, the justices ruled the evidence was, in fact, sufficient.

He escaped briefly in 2015 from a Weston hospital, where he underwent a psychiatric evaluation.

Zuccaro will serve the rest of his life sentence in prison without parole.