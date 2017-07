The U.S. Marshals are searching for two men wanted locally.

Eugene Hopkins is wanted for Delivery of Heroin, and may be in the Steubenville area.

James Woods is wanted for a Parole Violation, and may be in the Wheeling area.

Any tips should be called into the Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312 or 304-232-2980.