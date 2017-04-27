Summer Meal Program Expands to Wheeling City Pools

As the school year is coming to a close, many families in the Ohio Valley might be worried about feeding their kids during summer break.

Ohio County Schools will be offering a healthy lunch for kids this summer while they're having fun with their friends at the 26th Street pool and the Wheeling Island pool.

This will be a part of the USDA summer meal program, which provides breakfast and lunch for kids at several different sites around the city.

When the City of Wheeling Recreation Department was contacted about the need to feed kids who might not be able to get to the sites, they got on board to help out at the city pools.

"A lot of these kids don't take part in these summer programs and they're really losing out on these nutritious meal opportunities during the summer. So, we're glad that we're able to bridge the gap and be able to provide those meals. We know here that there is a need, we just want to be able to get the word out so people will show up and be able to take part in the program," said Renee Griffin, the Ohio County Schools Director of Child Nutrition and Wellness.

The sites around the city that provide both breakfast and lunch all summer are the YMCA, Hildar Community Center, and the Salvation Army.

You don't have to be a student at Ohio County schools to get the free lunches, but you must be 18 or younger.

To make sure your kids get fed, you can check out meal times on Ohio County Schools website and also the Wheeling recreation department's website.