Car Inspections By AAA Taught High School Students Valuable Lessons On Vehicle Maintenance

At St. Clairsville High School, students stepped out of the classroom and into the parking lot.

They had their vehicles inspected free of charge thanks to AAA.

They have a theory that inspections prevent breakdowns and crashes.

Even though there are no mandatory inspections in Ohio, the students learned that a little peek under the hood can do a world of good.

They know how to drive a car.

But how to maintain a car is still a mystery to many high school students.

"They don't know anything about tire pressure, they don't know where to check the oil, where to put the coolant, so I think this is a great program," said Jeff S. Gazdik, St. Clairsville resource officer.

The inspections are free, they take only 15 minutes and they cover the basics--belts, hoses, tires, lights, fluids and horn.

"It's to make sure the cars are roadworthy," explained Kellie O'Riordan, AAA program manager. "That gives the parents peace of mind but it also gives the students peace of mind."

"A lot of times, as far as maintenance on the motor, they haven't done a whole lot," said Steve Bilikam, vehicle inspector. "Or they're way overdue on oil changes so we bring that to their attention."

They give it a festive atmosphere, with a food truck and free items including string bags, lanyards and tire pressure gauges.

"Well they should have that (a gauge)," said Bilikam. "That's one of the most important things, keeping the tire pressures where they should be."

Many signed a pledge saying they'd never text and drive.

And most, if not all, learned something.

"I know a little bit, but definitely I could not have done all this by myself," noted Zach Bigelow, a senior at St. Clairsville.

"It's very important because there are certain people that go to school that don't know how to change their oil or even how to check it," said Michael Scarnecchia, also a senior. "So it's a good thing to have this, so they're not driving down the road and breaking down.