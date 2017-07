Three sets of twins were born in a little over 24-hours this week at Wheeling Hospital.

Two couples from Wheeling, Ashley and Stephen Wharton and Valerie and Larry Piko, introduced fraternal brothers Parker and Tatum, and brother and sister Lawrence and Ann, respectively.

Briana Albert and fiancé Kurt Burge of Bridgeport gave birth to identical brothers Brenton and Brantley.

Dr. Emily Morris delivered all of the babies.

Nearly 1,200 babies are born each year at Wheeling Hospital.