Annual Mock Riot Held this Weekend

Folks from all over the world are heading to the Ohio Valley for one of the largest events of the year.

The annual Mock Riot will be held in Marshall County starting on Sunday.

Organizers say the event grows every year and that since it draws people from all over the world, it has a positive impact on the local economy.

"They will be here in the community, staying in the hotels, shopping at the stores, eating at the restaurants. They will be spending money in the area while they are here.So it will be a big economic impact on this area," said Tom Stiles, General Manager of the Moundsville Economic Development Council.

The teams that show up also receive goodie bags with things they need for the event, plus brochures for local businesses.