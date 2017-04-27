Court Date Set for Man Arrested on Rape Of a Minor

UPDATE 11:14 a.m.:

An initial court date has been set for a Wheeling man behind bars on felony rape charges.

Chistianson Sean Hill was arrested in Bellaire following an investigation with the Belmont County Sheriff's Department, Children's Services, and the Prosecutor's Office.

Police said a DNA match led to his arrest.

He's accused of raping a child under the age of 13, a first degree felony.

Hill is currently in the Belmont County Jail with no bond.

He is set to be in court Tuesday at 8 a.m.

