Brooke Middle School on Schedule

Officials say Brooke County has seen a decline in school enrollment for the past several years.

With recent state budget cuts, it's time for the county to adjust. One of these adjustments will be the combining of Wellsburg and Follansbee Middle Schools in 2018.

In 2015, Brooke County broke ground on a brand new, state-of-the-art middle school for students. The new school will not only help cut costs for the county, but will also have more resources available to students.

Brooke Middle School will soon be the new home to nearly 900 students in the county. The school will be located right next to Brooke High School's football field and will feature state of the art technology, classrooms and more. Officials say they're very excited to bring the two schools together. They're also excited for students to finally be in a building that has the technology and resources they need.

"They are going to be given a top notch education and they're going to be provided with the technology and everything in our science labs that students should have," said Brooke County Schools Superintendent Toni Paesano Shute. "So, it's really a project that we've embraced and we're very excited. Our students are really going to have an outstanding education."

The Superintendent also confirms that instead of textbooks, Brooke Middle School will have a one-on-one ratio of technology to students. Which means each middle schooler will be getting a Google Chromebook of their own.

Officials say the new middle school is right on schedule, thanks to great weather, and should be open for school in 2018.