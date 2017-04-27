Special Olympians Compete

It was a day all about Superheroes and there were more than 130 of them in Marshall County today.

Student and adult athletes all got to take part in a big Special Olympics Track and Field event at John Marshall High School. All of the kids were winners in this competition and all of them had big smiles on their faces.

This is the 30th annual event and everyone got a t-shirt featuring an original superhero designed by John Marshall student Katie Robinson.