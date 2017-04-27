CIA Veteran speaks in Steubenville

About 500 people came out to tonight's annual Trinity Health System's Herald Star Speaker Series.

The event was held at Catholic Central High School in Steubenville and featured retired Air Force General and CIA Veteran Michael Hayden.

Hayden is a Pittsburgh native who served for 40 years as head of the National Security and Central Intelligence agencies while helping to lead the war on terror.

During the event, Hayden talked about his impressive career and about the current challenges facing the intelligence community. He also signed dozens of books, answered questions, and took pictures with guests.

Hayden said he was excited to visit the Ohio Valley because coming here feels like he's visiting his neighbors.

"You know, I'm from this area. I'm from the Ohio Valley. I went away, but it you're from this area you never lose those roots. So, I love to come back, share my experiences, and then find out what my family and friends think about it," Hayden said.

Hayden added that his experiences are all thanks to his friends and family.

"I got to see and do things I never could have expected growing up in Western Pennsylvania. I'm very blessed. So, now I'm back and I just want to share with my friends, folks here, some of the things I had the privilege to do on their behalf," Hayden said.