It's a busy weekend ahead for some local thespians and a great time for you to see them at work.

The Bridgeport High School Theater Department was putting the finishing touches on their rendition of the hit Broadway musical "Annie", Thursday evening,

On the other side of the river, the Park Players were gearing up for their Rodgers & Hammerstein's 'Cinderella'.

You can catch both plays Friday and Saturday at 7 PM and the Park Players will have a show on Sunday at 3.