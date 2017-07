The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Neff's Fire Department responded to an accident, between a car and a semi, on Interstate 470 right around 9 o'clock Thursday night.

Officials with the State Patrol said the car involved swerved to miss hitting something in the roadway and clipped the driver's side front end of the semi truck.

The accident happened just beyond the West Virginia state line in Belmont County at mile marker 6.

No serious injuries were reported.