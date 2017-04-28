WVNCC Board of Governors Stands With President

After months of controversy, West Virginia Northern Community College has made a decision about President Dr. Vicki Reilly. The Board of Governors stands with Dr. Reilly. The decision comes after both the Student Government Association and the faculty voted they had no confidence in the president.

Dr. Reilly did release a statement on the decision saying, "I am pleased to have the support of the Board of Governors as we continue to advance the mission of the College. As always, I will work in tandem with the faculty, staff, and students to make a great institution even better."