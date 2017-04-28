Ohio Native Killed in Afghanistan Firefight

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A soldier killed in a raid in Afghanistan, Wednesday, was a 2012 graduate of Kettering Fairmont High School.

Twenty-three year old army ranger Sgt. Cameron Thomas died during a firefight with ISIS.

According to the Department of Defense, Thomas and another solider died in the Nangarhar Province, as a result of small arms fire while engaged in dismounted operations.

According to his younger sister, he and his family moved to Kettering, several years ago, when Thomas was in the 8th grade.

She said the family was alerted to his death on Thursday – receiving “the worst news a military family can get”.

Arran Thomas-Dunlavey said Thomas was one of 12 and joined the army, immediately after high school, in 2012.

“As a person, he just always had this incredible determination about him, nothing was going to stop him from doing what he wanted to do,” Thomas-Dunlavey said.

“He was just a happy, fantastic person. He had the best sense of humor, and could have an entire room laughing with just a few words.

“He was the guy everyone else wanted to be like, wanted to hang out with.”

She said growing up, Thomas loved soccer and skateboarding. He was also on the swim team, his senior year of high school.

Kettering Fairmont High School principal Tyler Alexander said although he didn’t know Thomas personally, every one he spoke with has called him “a great kid” who cared about other people.

“Obviously we are stunned and mourning his loss,” Alexander said.