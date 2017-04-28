Wheeling Walking Tour Showcases Three Centuries of History

Have you ever wanted to learn more about the Friendly City? You now have the opportunity to go back in time, over 3 centuries, and learn why Wheeling is one of the most important cities in the founding of the United States.

The new historic walking tour tour takes groups around the city of Wheeling to various places that are important to the city's history. Tour guide Joe Figaretti said the history of Wheeling is under told especially because he considers it one of the top 5 historic locations in the U.S.

Friday, people from across West Virginia took the tour. Joe said he has done many walking tours of Wheeling and people across the country are fascinated by the city's rich history.

"But people of America need to know where did their country come from and Wheeling happens to be that place they're fascinated by this city all over the country because of it's importance historically to the entire continent," said Joe Figaretti.

Allow about 2 hours for the full tour and you do need reservations, those can be made at 304-232-5439.

You can join in every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Convention and Visitors Bureau Downtown until the middle of October. After the tours there will be an elegant tea at the Eckart House in North Wheeling.