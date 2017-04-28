One Person Taken to OVMC for Treatment After Tractor Trailer Accident

UPDATE 3:05 p.m:

According to State Highway Patrol, one person has been taken to OVMC for treatment after an accident at the intersection of Route 7 and Hanover Street.

The accident involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle.

The vehicle had been pinned between the tractor trailer and the hillside after turning southbound on Route 7.

No further information has been released at this time.

---------

Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle accident in Martins Ferry.

A car has been pinned between a tractor trailer and the hillside at the intersection of Route 7 and Hanover Street.

The accident occurred around 12:30 p.m.

Traffic is starting to back up.

So far, no reports of fatalities or reports on the condition of the drivers.

