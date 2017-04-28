Steelworker Memorial Day Honored in Weirton

Dozens of steelworkers, families, and members of the public joined together in Weirton to honor Steelworker Memorial Day on Friday.

Each year, a solemn service is held in honor of the 117 steelworkers who have died working at the mill.

Their names are listed on a memorial wall on County Road.

Every year, local area pastors read each of these names read out loud while a bell is rung in memory of each name.

This is the seventh year the ceremony has been held and local officials say it's still so important for people to realize how dangerous working at the mill truly is.

"It's a remembrance why we strive every day to work hard to keep people safe and to pay honor to their families. It's a small price to be paid to honor them, but they gave the ultimate price when they gave their lives," said Darrel Curtis, Health and Safety Coordinator for the United States Steelworkers Union.

Curtis also says that he wishes those names were not on the wall.

But rather, he wishes those people were here.