Ohio Valley Mall Offers Several Summer Jobs

Several stores at the Ohio Valley Mall will have openings for those looking for a summer job.

Some of the businesses are looking for immediate help, while others are planning to add later in the summer.

However, most stores are currently taken applications and encourage anyone interested to apply soon.

"Some of our merchants do hire at 16, some at 17, some at 18. But a helpful hint would be to dress to impress. Be ready to fill out applications and many stores might even interview on the spot," said Marketing Manager Candi Noble-Greathouse.

Many of the summer jobs also last throughout the holidays.