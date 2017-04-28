Local Families Introduce Three Sets of Twins

There's been a triple dose of double blessed events at Wheeling Hospital.

Three sets of twins were born within about a 24-hour period.

The first set is two identical boys, Brenton and Brantley. The second is a boy-and-girl pair named Lawrence and Ann. The third set -- a fraternal set of boys named Parker and Tatum.

Their parents said expecting twins required more scans, tests, and doctors' appointments, but they are delighted with the results.

Kurt Burge and Brianna Albert already have a two-year-old, but expecting twins was different.

"Yeah, a lot more scans, a lot more ultrasounds, a lot more tests, a lot more making sure everything's OK," said Burge.

Brianna said it's nice that two other couples were going through the same thing at the same time.

"It makes it a little bit easier. And they actually know what's going on. They understand the craziness and everything else."

Brenton and Brantley are the only identical twins of the group.

Larry and Annie Piko -- the only boy-and-girl twins of the group, surprised everyone by sharing a pacifier.

"The first time we put the little pacifier in Annie's mouth, Larry started sucking on the handle," said mother Valerie Piko.

The Burges will have to use bracelets to tell their boys apart.

The Wharton's boys are fraternal twins, and they're already different.

"Yeah, Tatum's a little smaller and Parker's our bigger guy, so they're a little easy to tell apart right now," said mother Ashley Wharton.

The concept of twins was a surprise at first.

"You know, it was in the beginning, but after going through the whole process, it's kind of hard to imagine having just one baby. So it's pretty cool," said father Stephen Wharton.

They were all born within about 24-hours of each other. There may be some reunions throughout the year, so stay tuned.

They were all delivered by the same obstetrician, Dr. Emily Morris.