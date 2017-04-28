With West Virginia leading the country in overdose deaths, organizations have been working to gather unwanted prescription drugs to keep them out of the wrong hands.

The US DEA realizes this is a nationwide problem too, and are starting a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. There will be many locations throughout the area people can take their old and unused prescription drugs, which is a necessity.

"It's a really good thing because it keeps them out of our environment, by environment I mean our water way system, out of our medicine cabinets, out of our schools, you know the environment as a whole," Moundsville Chief of Police Tom Mitchell told 7News. "So, it's a really good thing to dispose of them properly."

Chief Mitchell said if you bring the drugs to one of the specified locations, it's better for them to have them so they are properly disposed of, rather than just thrown out.

To see the locations around you the DEA is collecting prescription drugs you can go to their website (www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/) then search your area.