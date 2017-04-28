Competency Evaluation Issued for Man who Allegedly Abused Mother

UPDATE:



A competency evaluation was issued to see if a Marshall County man was fit to stand trial.

Paul Wilson was charged with abuse and neglect of an incapacitated adult, his mother.

Wilson remains in the Northern Regional Jail where his assessment will take place.

ORIGINAL:

We have new details in a disturbing case of elder abuse out of Marshall County. It's now been released that victim in the case has died.

Paul Wilson remains in jail on abuse and neglect charges of an incapacitated adult. In the meantime his mother's medical records will continue to be subpoenaed.

According to officials, siblings of Wilson are going to be considered victims in the case. Right now the prosecuting attorney's office is moving forward with his current charges but if her records show her death was related to the abuse, could face more serious charges in her death including involuntary manslaughter.

He's set to be back in court a week from today, we'll continue to follow this story and keep you updated.