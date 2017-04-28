Ethane Cracker Plant could make huge economic impact

An ethane cracker plant is being built in the Monaca area with another proposed for Belmont County.

These plants actually "crack" the ethane into a chemical that is used in everything from lighters to antifreeze. While that might not sound exciting, officials say the exciting part is that the plants could make a huge economic impact in the Ohio Valley.

Typically, thousands of workers are hired to build the plants and hundreds are later employed to run the plant. Franciscan University Economics Professor Joseph Zoric believes these plants will be an investment for the area because of the smaller businesses that will be attracted to the valley thanks to the plant.

"The long term impacts is what is important," Zoric told 7News. "So, these businesses move close to the area, they'll be bringing their families with them, they'll be buy houses, shopping for groceries."

Officials believe the new plants will help fuel local businesses and help create wealth and jobs.