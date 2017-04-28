Two Child Neglect Cases in Bellaire

Two shocking cases of alleged child neglect in Bellaire are investigated in two days.

Thursday, police say a woman told her friend she was about to leave her three children; ages six months, two years and seven years.

Police Chief Mike Kovalyk said the house was filled with trash and dirty laundry, and the children had no diapers and no beds. They were sleeping in piles of debris. All three were removed to foster care, and the mother was taken for medical treatment.

Then Friday, neighbors called police about another case, in which three children were allegedly running loose in the street, and two other babies were locked in a bedroom, and no adult was around.

Police say all 5 children were age four and under, and they were unattended.

"Half hour after we got the call and we were here, a parent showed up stating he had left a relative here to watch the children while he had a vehicle repaired. So we're still checking on that," said Bellaire Police Chief Mike Kovalyk. "Children's Services is looking into the situation, and the condition of that residence."

Three of those children were wearing only a diaper. He said a can of kerosene was just outside the door of the locked room where two of the babies were found.

Those five children were given back to their parents, pending further investigation. In both cases, police reports will be forwarded to the prosecutor for possible charges.