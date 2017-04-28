Miners' Healthcare Receives Short Extension

With Miners' healthcare expiring today, the Senate had to make a move or thousands would be without it.

Friday they unanimously voted on a short-term solution that will extend the government funding through next week.

Ohio Valley Senators Joe Manchin and Sherrod Brown say they supported the Senate vote on the promise that a permanent fix for Miners' Healthcare will be in the final spending bill this coming week.

“I am very confident that next week we will finally pass a permanent healthcare fix for our retired miners who have been coming to Capitol Hill, talking with their representatives, making phone calls and writing letters for years to get this done," said Senator Manchin.

“One week at a time is no way to run our government.” said Senator Brown. “If leadership does not follow through on this commitment, they will have a huge problem on their hands, and they won’t just hear from me – they’ll have to answer to the thousands of coal miners and widows who are counting on them to keep their promise.”

We'll continue to follow this story, and bring you the newest information.