7News Special Report - Remembering Heroes: Sgt. Nathan Kennedy\

7News is paying respects to the men and women in our armed forces who have given their lives to keep America safe and free.

Right here in the Ohio Valley, there are a number of people who have done just that and gave their lives for us. In Claysville, the legacy of an Army Sergeant lives on with help from the entire community.

"I didn't know even why they were at the door. We like realized that probably, he didn't make it," Natalie Hewitt said about the moment she answered the unthinkable knock at the door.

The knock telling them that their loved one has died in action while fighting in Afghanistan. Some of the people closest to him say he was the life of the party and also the man who stood up for the underdog, "He always looked out for everyone else, so when you really think about it, it makes a lot of sense," said Sgt. Nathan Kennedy's lifelong friend, Nick Rawlins.

He was a sniper in the Army and he was on his second tour of duty when he was killed. It was on April 27, 2010, when Sgt. Kennedy volunteered for a mission outside of his usual duties.

His troupe was making rounds through the town when a group of Afghan militants opened fire and Sgt. Kennedy was shot and killed," said Derek Hoover, Sgt. Kennedy's other lifelong friend.

They said that time heals all wounds, but the loved ones of Sgt. Kennedy don't think it can heal this wound, but they hold his memories close to their hearts. Now in an effort to keep his legacy alive, the community has pulled together over the last six years to implement a scholarship fund to help kids from their area go to college.

The event is entering its seventh year and they have given out about $75,000 in scholarship money in Sgt. Kennedy's honor. Scholarships are given to students who didn't know him then, but they know of him now.

When Kennedy's body was brought back to Claysville they carried his casket passed the schools and through the main drag. That's where the family said thousands of people came outside to pay their respects as the procession went by and the student came out of their classrooms to salute the soldier, "Even though they didn't know him, a lot of students were a part of it and got to be a part of that day," Hewitt said.

Sgt. Kennedy has been honored by his friends and family by starting the Bike and Car cruise that raises money for the scholarship fund, a song has been written about soldiers in his memory, and the interchange on Interstate 70 has also been dedicated to his memory.

He's buried in the Claysville Cemetery, right next to his mother who died in 2001. He died on his mother's birthday, just 10 days before his 25th birthday, and buried on Mother's Day.

He now rests as a hometown hero on the hillside, overlooking Claysville.