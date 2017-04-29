Man Recovering after Rollover Crash in Bethesda - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Man Recovering after Rollover Crash in Bethesda

A man is recovering in a Pittsburgh Hospital after a rollover crash in Belmont County Friday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver was operating an Absolute Concrete cement truck on South 26th Street, which is about two or three miles just outside of Bethesda. Troopers tell 7News the driver drifted off of the road on the right side, over corrected and then rolled on the left side of the road.

The driver is said to have serious injuries and was flown by Stat MedEvac to UPMC.

The investigation continues.

