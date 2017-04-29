Parts of New Martinsville Under Boil Order

A boil order has been issued for parts of New Martinsville while crews repair a water line leak.

All areas affected are North Bridge Street including Lockhaven Trailer Park, Chapel View Apartments and Willow Apartments. According to the New Martinsville Water Department, there is a high probability that water in these areas is contaminated.

For the next 48 hours, people living in these areas must boil their water if being used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and/or food preparation. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

For more information on the boil order, please contact David Benson at (304) 771-2152. For general information on how to lessen the health risk, contact the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.