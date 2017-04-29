UPDATED: All OVAC Games Postponed

UPDATE: All OVAC Baseball and Softball games have been canceled for Saturday, April 29.

The Wheeling Park and John Marshall softball teams will meet on Monday, May 1 at 5:00 p.m.. Bellaire St. John and Madonna softball teams will meet at 5:15. Wheeling Central and Toronto softball teams will meet at 6:45 p.m.. Oak Glen and Steubenville softball teams will meet at 7:00 p.m..

Dates and time for make-up baseball games have yet to be announced.

The OVAC Baseball games have been postponed because of the weather.

The OVAC 2A-5A Softball games have been moved to Saturday, April 29 at 6 and 8 p.m., but a final decision on whether the fields can be ready for the games Saturday night will be made by 2 p.m.

The OVAC 3A Softball final has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m. on Field 3.