UPDATED: All OVAC Games Postponed

UPDATE: All OVAC Baseball and Softball games have been canceled for Saturday, April 29.
The Wheeling Park and John Marshall softball teams will meet on Monday, May 1 at 5:00 p.m.. Bellaire St. John and Madonna softball teams will meet at 5:15. Wheeling Central and Toronto softball teams will meet at 6:45 p.m.. Oak Glen and Steubenville softball teams will meet at 7:00 p.m..
Dates and time for make-up baseball games have yet to be announced.
The OVAC Baseball games have been postponed because of the weather.
The OVAC 2A-5A Softball games have been moved to Saturday, April 29 at 6 and 8 p.m., but a final decision on whether the fields can be ready for the games Saturday night will be made by 2 p.m.
The OVAC 3A Softball final has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m. on Field 3.
WTRF
