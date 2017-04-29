Ohio County Schools and Wheeling FD install free smoke detectors

On Monday, October 31, 2016 a fire at a home in East Wheeling took the lives of Tracey Daugherty and her two young sons.

Upon investigation, officials said there did not appear to be a smoke detector in the home.

The two boys were local students, and to remember them, the Ohio County school system teamed up with the Red Cross, Wheeling Fire Department and Trinity Lutheran Church to make sure this tragedy does not happen again.

"I'll never forget standing at that vigil in East Wheeling and all the people that were there, people speaking, it was right in front of their home. We just thought, what can we do to maybe prevent this in the future? This was our idea to try to use our school as an avenue to help as many kids as we can," said Rick Jones, Assistant Superintendent of Ohio County Schools.

A few weeks after the fire, students at Ritchie Elementary, where one of the boys was enrolled, and their families were invited to sign up for free smoke detector installation.

Saturday, Wheeling firefighters, Habitat for Humanity, and other volunteers delivered those smoke detectors, courtesy of the Red Cross, and made sure they are in place and working.

They say something as simple as installing a smoke detector can save a life.

"Minutes and seconds matter so much in the situation where there's a fire. The detection and letting people get out early can save somebody's life. I mean, we're coming as quick as we can, but if they can get out before, it will save their life. Guaranteed," said Tom Haluscak with the Wheeling Fire Department.

The school system says they plan to extend the program to other schools in the county this fall, but tonight, dozens of households across the Friendly City can go to sleep feeling a little bit safer.