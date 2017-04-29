OVMC hosts "Pregnancy, Birth, and Beyond Fair" Event

New mothers and moms-to-be gathered at OVMC Saturday for the second "Pregnancy, Birth, and Beyond Fair."

The event was held from 9:00 a.m. to noon and featured vendors and tables tailored to new moms or women thinking of becoming pregnant.

The OVMC labor and delivery nursing staff provided tours of the newly remodeled BirthCenter.

Organizers say the event was a convenient place for moms to ask questions and learn safety tips they may not already know.

"They're able to see live demonstrations of how to do things safer in a better way: car seats, car seat installations, shaken baby, different things like that. To see a true replication of how to do that and how to apply that to your own life is big," said Sherri Kellas, Women's Health Navigator at OVMC and EORH.

Games were also held for children, and visitors had the chance to win a crib, a car seat, and a Pack-n-Play.