Quarter Auction for Veterans

The Veterans Stand Down Association held their first ever quarter auction at the Rec Center in Martins Ferry with the proceeds benefiting homeless veterans in the upper Ohio Valley and Wheeling.

Eighteen vendors brought two things each that people could bet on, with all the proceeds in the end going to the organization. This is helpful for them because it gives them an opportunity to do more for those who have served our country.

"This will help us be able to buy supplies and stuff, sleeping bags and stuff like that, we're we don't get from the VA," Veterans Stand Down Association Jeff Blumenauer. "Help us get a bigger venue next year, so we get more organizations in to help."

Around 60 people showed up to the quarter auction to support the veterans. The organization will also have a golf scramble at the fairway in Rayland on June 17th to help raise more money.